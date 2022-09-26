Via Townhall:

Speaking at the Texas Tribune Fest on an agenda that included Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) expanded her anti-Republican efforts to commit to doing everything she can in order to defeat Republican Kari Lake in the Arizona governor race.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake is not elected,” Cheney said to wild applause from the Democrat audience.

“Does that include campaigning for Democrats if that’s what it takes?” the moderator asked.

“Yes,” was Cheney’s simple reply.

