@JackPosobiec I was at the global citizen festival in Central Park Manhattan, and they brought Nancy Pelosi out and she got heavily booed. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MFT77wbWaT

Via Fox News:

Attendees of a music festival in New York City Saturday night appeared to boo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she made a surprise appearance at the event.

Pelosi, wearing a white pantsuit with a matching scarf, took to the stage of NYC’s Global Citizen music festival where she was booed by those in the audience, videos on social media appear to show.

After being introduced to the stage by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an actress who is married to Nick Jonas, Pelosi briefly spoke about carbon pollution and climate change.

Keep reading…