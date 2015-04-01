Via Fox News:

House Republicans are sounding the alarm over a reported move by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to empty prisons of violent criminals and send them to the U.S. southern border — with Republicans warning that such a move could put the U.S. “in grave danger.”

“We write you with serious concern about a recent U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence report received by Border Patrol that instructs agents to look for violent criminals from Venezuela among the migrant caravans heading towards the U.S.-Mexico border,” the letter by 14 House Republicans, led by Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

Breitbart News reported last week that the DHS intelligence report warned that prisoners freed by the regime were seen within migrant caravans traveling to the U.S. from Mexico as recently as July.