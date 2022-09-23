Good grief.

Injustice in Iran provoked AOC to come close to criticizing radical Islam as oppressive for women. But she couldn’t quite get there and fell back on her usual woke pablum.

A woman named Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran, allegedly murdered for refusing to wear a hijab. This cruelty caused mass protests including the burning of hijabs. Police responded with brutality.

Of course, AOC did not use the words “radical Islam” or even “Islam” in her critique, but she did attribute Amini’s alleged murder to “patriarchical and autocratic forces repressing women” although she followed it with the caveat “the world over.” [emphasis added] She makes it seem as if the struggles women face in Iran are similar to those faced in western countries.

Additionally, AOC had the audacity to directly compare American women’s restricted access to abortions to Iranian women not even being able to decide what they wear, stating, “The right to choose belongs to us all, from hijabs to reproductive care.”

