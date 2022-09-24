I’ll be tweeting tonight from the @WhiteHouse for ‘A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,’ hosted by A+E Networks and The History Channel. pic.twitter.com/adHpLtDV6c

Via Variety:

Sir Elton John was moved to tears as President Joe Biden surprised the enduring music icon with a National Humanities Medal.

John, at the White House on Friday to perform at A+E and History’s “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” looked visibly shocked and humbled as the president addressed the thousands in the audience. “Tonight is my great honor, and I mean this sincerely, to present the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John,” Biden said.

