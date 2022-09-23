Via NYP:

When you buy groceries or pay your electricity bill, you might wonder, “Can I afford this?” Millions of Americans are asking that question because Democrats’ reckless government spending has led to record inflation and driven us into a recession.

When you watch the local news, you may feel less safe in your community. You aren’t alone. Under the Biden administration, we’ve experienced the deadliest years for violent crime and drug overdoses.

Just as we see the rule of law breaking down in our cities, we’re seeing it break down on our border. This week, President Joe Biden broke the record for the most illegal border crossings in a fiscal year: more than 2 million encounters at the southern border in 11 months.

