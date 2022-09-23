Moron.

Via NYP:

Play in Friday’s Laver Cup match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman was interrupted as a protester went on the court and set himself on fire.

The man was quickly dragged off the court unharmed and play resumed shortly thereafter. According to spectators, the man brought a flare onto London’s The 02 Arena and used it to set his arm on fire before security was able to put the fire out. One staff member took his blazer off and put it over the fire before stomping on it.

The protester was wearing a shirt that said “End UK private jets.”

Keep reading…