Via DailyMail:

New photos and videos show Hunter Biden’s wild and debauched parties at a luxury Malibu AirBnB.

In the videos Hunter is seen riding across the lawn on a bicycle, stripping naked and sliding down a waterslide into the $4,140-per-night property’s pool.

Other pictures show him having group sex and entertaining hookers in his luxury rental’s hot tub in 2018.

Keep reading…