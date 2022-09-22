Via DailyMail:

Protesters destroyed Iranian police vehicles and sent morality offers running in the streets as the fifth night of protest rocked the country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dozens of Iranian cities were locked in the grips of deadly riots as women tore off their hijabs and took to the streets, burning the garments while marching for their rights to be seen publicly without the veil.

Women in Turkey protested outside the Iranian embassy by cutting off their hair and holding it above roaring crowds.

