Via Newsweek:

Google searches for “how to break an arm at home” surged in Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of the population to fight in Ukraine.

The Russian president said conscription would only be applied to reservists, with the decree taking effect on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who spoke after Putin’s address to the nation, said 300,000 men with “previous military experience” would now be called up.

