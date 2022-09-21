Via Daily Caller:

The majority of Hispanic voters surveyed approve of the migrant relocation policies enforced by some Republican governors, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found Wednesday.

The poll surveyed 223 Hispanics and asked them if they believe the transporting of migrants to liberal enclaves by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida are appropriate. Forty-one percent of Hispanics surveyed approved of the relocation policies, according to the poll.

Just over one-third of those surveyed, 35%, disapproved of the governors’ transporting of migrants, according to the poll. The numbers resembled the answers of the white voters surveyed, finding that 46% approved and 39% disapproved.