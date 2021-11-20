Joe Biden unavailable for comment.

Via Daily Wire:

Per the rules of the Left and legacy media, the president is responsible for any violence committed by supporters of his ideology.

At least that was the rule imposed by the Left during the Trump administration. Under President Joe Biden, his allies in the press and politics have no desire in enforcing that idea.

Perhaps no case is more evidence of this than the tragic death of Cayler Ellingson.

Earlier this week, a North Dakota man named Shannon Brandt, 41, allegedly ran over Ellingson, 18, due to a political dispute. Authorities say that Brandt used his truck to mow down the teenager because he was “part of a Republican extremist group.”

