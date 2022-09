Via Fox News:

The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday slammed a class action lawsuit filed by illegal immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week, saying the journey was done on a voluntary basis.

The lawsuit, filed in the District of Massachusetts, alleges that DeSantis and others “designed and executed a premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme centered on exploiting this vulnerability for the sole purpose of advancing their own personal, financial and political interests.”

