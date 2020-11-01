Via Daily Wire:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘ (R) office fired back at a Democrat sheriff in Texas who announced Monday afternoon that his county was opening an investigation into the 50 illegal immigrants that were flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced the investigation during a press conference, saying that he was “bother[ed]” by the flights “and so we are absolutely opening up an investigation into this.”

However, Salazar admitted that he could not name any laws that were broken and he did not name any suspects.

A spokesperson for DeSantis responded to Salazar’s remarks by saying in a statement: “Immigrants have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and ‘left to fend for themselves.’”