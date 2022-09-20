Via Daily Caller:

The New Jersey Department of Education will intervene in school districts that do not implement the state’s new sexual education standards that teach 10-year-olds the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity, according to statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The New Jersey Department of Education told the DCNF that schools that fail to adhere to their new sexual education standards will face “disciplinary action,” resulting in monitoring or intervention from the state government. The standards were passed in 2020 but their implementation was delayed until the 2022-2023 school year because of the pandemic

