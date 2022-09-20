Via KYFR:

FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning in Foster County will face charges.

Investigators said 41-year-old Shannon Brandt hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his SUV around 2:55 a.m. while he was crossing a street in the city of McHenry. Ellingson later died from his injuries.

According to a spokesperson with the state patrol, Brandt will face charges of DUI-related vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash. He may face more charges as the investigation continues.

Keep reading…