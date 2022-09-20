Via DailyMail:

Delaware’s Governor has said they are ‘preparing’ for any migrants that may be sent to Biden’s home state by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – as the plane which was flown into Martha’s Vineyard heads towards Georgetown airport.

DeSantis last week sparked a spectacular escalation in the ongoing immigration war between the Republican GOP’s in charge of the border states and Democrat officials in so-called ‘sanctuary cities’.

He sent 50 migrants to affluent Martha’s Vineyard, and now appears that he is sending the Ultimate Air Shuttle to Georgetown, close to President Biden’s Rehoboth home.

Keep reading…