Via DailyMail:
Delaware’s Governor has said they are ‘preparing’ for any migrants that may be sent to Biden’s home state by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – as the plane which was flown into Martha’s Vineyard heads towards Georgetown airport.
DeSantis last week sparked a spectacular escalation in the ongoing immigration war between the Republican GOP’s in charge of the border states and Democrat officials in so-called ‘sanctuary cities’.
He sent 50 migrants to affluent Martha’s Vineyard, and now appears that he is sending the Ultimate Air Shuttle to Georgetown, close to President Biden’s Rehoboth home.