Via NY Post:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is “undeniably, unequivocally” preparing to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024 if President Biden decides not to run for a second term and is poised to take on Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a report on Monday.

Newsom, who recently challenged Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate over his sending 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, plans to make an announcement after the midterm elections once the president relays his intentions, The Wrap reported.

“No ifs, ands or buts. He will run if Biden does not,” a leading California fundraiser told the outlet.

The governor, who is running for reelection against Republican Brian Dahle in deep blue California and is expected to win easily, has also been running ads against in Texas to taunt Gov. Greg Abbott about gun laws in the Lone Star State.