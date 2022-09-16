Via Newsbusters:

It’s become expected for some on the left to use Queen Elizabeth’s death to lament the injustices of Great Britain’s colonial past or to call for the dissolution of the British monarchy. But the Washington Post’s Karen Attiah decided to approach the problem from a new angle in a piece titled “What Queen Elizabeth meant for White Christianity,” seeing the queen as a symbol for racist white conservative Christians the world over.

While Attiah couldn’t help but note that, for some people, “the queen and her family are symbols of the rapaciousness of the British Empire,” she brought up another dimension of the queen’s life which had special significance for her, because, “As a former evangelical, though, I’ve also been thinking about the religious symbolism of Elizabeth.”

