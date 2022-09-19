Ridiculous as that sounds, that’s the agreement we made with Taiwan when Reagan was president.

Via NY Post:

The White House walked back comments President Joe Biden made about sending U.S. troops to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Biden made the remarks during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday.

Correspondent Scott Pelley asked the president if the U.S. military would defend the democratic government of Taiwan should China take inspiration from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and attack the self-governed island.

“[W]ould U.S. forces defend the island?” Pelley asked, in the interview taped on Thursday.

