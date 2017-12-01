Via SF Gate:

A new report from Punchbowl News says several diners at Trattoria Alberto, a popular Italian restaurant on Capitol Hill, overheard Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer loudly telling a group of colleagues that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “in trouble” and that Democrats are probably going to lose that chamber in this year’s midterm elections.

Schumer reportedly told his Senate colleagues — who included Chris Coons of Delaware, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Tom Carper of Delaware, John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Dick Durbin of Illinois — that if the midterm elections were held today, there would be only a “40% chance” that Democrats hold the House.