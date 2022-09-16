Via NY Post:

On Friday, Hillary Clinton agreed with an MSNBC host’s assessment that the sending of 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard was “literally human trafficking” and claimed no one wants “open borders.”

Joining “Morning Joe,” Clinton concurred with host Joe Scarborough’s sharply critical remarks about the move by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which has set off a media firestorm amid the fierce debate over how the country handles illegal immigration. Scarborough repeatedly called it “human trafficking” by DeSantis and accused him of using innocent people as political pawns.

“I think, Joe, you have laid out the craziness of the time in which we’re living where some politicians would rather not only have an issue but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking, as you said,” she said. “So many other Americans — I happen to believe still the majority of Americans — are good-hearted and generous and when people end up on their doorstep in need, they’re going to respond. They’ll feed them and house them and the kids in the AP Spanish class will be let out of high school so they can go and translate. That’s the kind of American spirit that we try to celebrate at the Clinton Global Initiative.”