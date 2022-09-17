Via NY Post:

Republican governors who are shipping migrants to liberal cities are committing “crimes against humanity,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumed.

“It’s appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees,” she said in a tweet Friday evening. “Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse.”

For months, Texas has been busing migrants to so-called “sanctuary cities” like New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago in what they say is an effort pressure the Biden administration for more action to secure the US border. At least 11,000 new migrants have landed in the Big Apple since May.