Via Daily Wire:

The Democrat mayor of El Paso defended his city’s policy of busing illegal immigrants 2,200 miles northeast to New York City, saying the beleaguered West Texas city is just trying to help them get to their ultimate destination.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Mayor Oscar Leeser said the migrants are being treated humanely, even though Republican leaders, including Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX), have been criticized by Democrats for exporting them to blue states and liberal cities. Leeser said as many as 2,000 illegal immigrants are flooding into his city daily.

