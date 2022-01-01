Via Washington Times:

Rank-and-file FBI agents are accusing the Biden administration of exaggerating the threat of White supremacists and pressuring agents to cook up domestic terrorist cases involving racist extremists.

Current and former FBI agents told The Washington Times that the perceived White supremacist threat is overblown by the administration. They said top bureau officials are pressuring FBI agents to create domestic terrorist cases and tag people as White supremacists to meet internal metrics.

“The demand for White supremacy” coming from FBI headquarters “vastly outstrips the supply of White supremacy,” said one agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We have more people assigned to investigate White supremacists than we can actually find.”

The agents’ revelations coincide with President Biden’s “United We Stand” summit Thursday at the White House. The summit built upon the administration’s push to root out racially motivated domestic violent extremists, which included the creation of a specialized Justice Department unit to combat domestic terrorism.