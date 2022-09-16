HAPPENING NOW: Migrants, flown into Martha’s Vineyard by Fl’s governor, are boarding buses. They’ll be heading to Joint Base Cape Cod, according to officials. 125 Mass National Guard members are being activated to assist. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/RLwxNPu8GM

Now Martha’s Vineyard is 85% white again.

Via NYP:

Massachusetts called in the National Guard on Friday to deal with the “humanitarian crisis” that locals claim was set off by just 50 migrants being flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — before the deep-blue state shifted the new arrivals to Cape Cod.

Three buses rolled up to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown to take the mostly Venezuelan migrants on the first leg of their journey from the elite island of multimillion-dollar mansions — including a seven-bedroom home owned by former President Barack Obama — to Joint Base Cape Cod on the mainland.

The National Guard members will supplement work already underway by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said in a statement.

