Via Newsmax:

Martha’s Vineyard residents might expect “a few thousand more” migrants like the 50 who showed up unexpectedly Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff said Thursday, though it was unclear if that was a promise or mere Twitter arguing.

Two planes filled with mostly Venezuelans arrived from Texas on Wednesday with less than an hour’s notice at the vacation spot for the wealthy just off the Massachusetts coast.

DeSantis took credit for the flights, saying they were part of the state’s efforts to move migrants to liberal “sanctuary” areas that have said they welcome the influx of immigrants into the country. Republican governors of Texas and Arizona have done the same, sending busloads of immigrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

