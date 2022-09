Via TheDC:

Robert Redfield, a self-described friend of Anthony Fauci and former CDC director, talked to Substack writer Paul D. Thacker about Fauci possibly funding gain-of-function research and the lab-leak theory.

“The potential for conspiracy is really on the other side,” Redfield said in the article published Thursday. “The conspiracy is Collins, Fauci, and the established scientific community that has acted in an antithetical way to science.”

Keep reading…