Now you see why Democrat cities are such hell holes.

Via NY Post:

Roughly 50 migrants were flown to the famed Massachusetts island — constituting what the local tourism board called a “humanitarian crisis’’ Thursday.

“This is an ongoing situation,’’ wrote a county emergency-management rep in a statement, noting that local authorities “are actively collaborating to develop a coordinated regional response.

“We have reached out to our State and Federal partners for additional and long term support and assistance.’’

Some local pols learned about the new arrivals during a Wednesday night meeting of the West Tisbury Select Board — with Town Administrator Jennifer Rand saying she’d been receiving “furious texts” from residents, the MV Times reported.

“I’m a little unclear about the situation, as is everybody, because everybody is scrambling a bit,” Rand said.

Keep reading…