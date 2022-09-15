Via Yahoo:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer believes that Democrats are likely to lose their control of the House of Representatives in the November midterms, Punchbowl News reported.

In the same exchange he gave Democrats a 60% chance of retaining control of the Senate.

According to the outlet, Schumer made the remarks at an Italian restaurant in Washington, DC, with a group of other Democratic senators.

The remarks were loud and could be overheard by several other patrons, Punchbowl said.

His prediction that Democrats would lose control of the Senate contradicts that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the party would not only hold the House but increase its majority.

