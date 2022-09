Via Not The Bee:

The Inspector General of the Department of the Treasury is beginning an audit of the Internal Revenue Service after it has come to light that in 2019 1,250 employees had not paid their taxes.

Note that 2019 was pre-pandemic.

Some of the offenders offered great excuses like “I didn’t know how.” Some of these were rehires after being previously fired for “willful failure to properly file their Federal tax returns.”

