Moments ago, following more than 20 consecutive hours of negotiations at @USDOL, the rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement that balances the needs of workers, businesses, and our nation’s economy. (1/2)
— Secretary Marty Walsh (@SecMartyWalsh) September 15, 2022
“OK guys ….now that we’ve scared people into thinking 40% of the economy is doomed, lets back off the strike so it looks like Biden is a hero”
Via Washington Examiner:
President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that a tentative agreement has been reached to avert a railway workers strike.
The labor dispute had threatened to shut down much of the country’s rail system by midnight Friday if a deal had not been reached. Biden said the agreement will keep critical rail operations running and avert the significant economic damage that a shutdown would have brought.