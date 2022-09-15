Moments ago, following more than 20 consecutive hours of negotiations at @USDOL , the rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement that balances the needs of workers, businesses, and our nation’s economy. (1/2)

“OK guys ….now that we’ve scared people into thinking 40% of the economy is doomed, lets back off the strike so it looks like Biden is a hero”

Via Washington Examiner:

President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that a tentative agreement has been reached to avert a railway workers strike.

The labor dispute had threatened to shut down much of the country’s rail system by midnight Friday if a deal had not been reached. Biden said the agreement will keep critical rail operations running and avert the significant economic damage that a shutdown would have brought.

Keep reading…