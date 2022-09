Suicide, American economic state …same thing

Via Washington Examiner:

Some boomer fans of James Taylor have been stirring up social media over his playing of “Fire and Rain” during President Joe Biden’s inflation party yesterday as the Dow Jones Industrial Index dropped over 1,200 points.

The 1970 song, off Taylor’s hit album Sweet Baby James, includes lyrics about the suicide of one of the singer’s childhood friends and the depression he felt after his band ended.

