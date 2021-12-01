Via Daily Wire:

Nearly two-thirds of Americans, including a surprisingly large majority of Democrats, believe the Biden administration’s attacks on so-called “MAGA Republicans” are dividing the country.

According to a survey of 1,277 U.S. adults, conducted by I&I/TIPP between September 7-9, nearly two-thirds of Americans, 62% agreed that the White House’s attacks on so-called “MAGA Republicans” increase division in the country, while just 29% disagreed. Majorities of Americans also agreed that Biden’s attacks on “MAGA Republicans” endangers Americans’ First Amendment Rights, and was a politically biased use of the office.

“President Biden’s recent comments about Trump supporters espousing ‘semi-fascism’ and accusing the former president’s followers of representing ‘an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic’ shocked many Americans,” the outlet reported. “Now, despite White House denials of ill intent, a majority of voters call Biden’s remarks divisive.”