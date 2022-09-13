Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the U.S. needs to “kill and confront” the “extremist” Republican movement.

Ryan and co-host Willie Geist were discussing J.D. Vance, Ryan’s Republican challenger for the open Senate seat in the upcoming election. Geist noted a recent poll showing the two candidates trending closely, with Geist asking Ryan if he had a message for Republican voters in Ohio. […]

“Some of those answers will come from Republicans, not the extremists that we’re dealing with every single day. We’ve got to kill and confront that movement,” Ryan continued, before going on to say working with “normal, mainstream Republicans” is needed