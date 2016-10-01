Via Fox News:

Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi that he wasn’t sad about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II because she represented “White supremacy” and “colonialism.”

The professor made his comments during Velshi’s Saturday MSNBC special, titled “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II.” Velshi, who seemed quite keen on discussing the British monarchy’s history of “colonialism” during the memorial, prompted Andrews by asking, “How do you express colonialism? What’s the short form of the effect of colonialism today? Was it bad?”

After Velshi quickly added, “I draw the conclusion that yes, it was bad,” Professor Andrews responded, saying, “Of course colonialism’s bad. It was terrible. And if you just look at a map of the world by GDP per capita, the poorest countries today are in so-called sub-Saharan Africa where the Black people live, and the richest countries are the west where the White people live.”