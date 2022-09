God bless the state of Israel.

The whole world was put on hold when the twin towers were attacked on 9/11.

Today, we remember the 2,977 innocent victims that were taken away at the hands of terrorism.

We must never let a tragedy like this happen ever again. That’s why we will #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Z9TPbCk9lm

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 11, 2022