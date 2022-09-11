Gun …control? Or something?

Via FNC:

Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, announced Saturday that her home was burglarized as the city experiences a surge in crime that is one of the top concerns facing southern California voters.

“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced.”

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

