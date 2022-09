\Via NYPost:

An Argentinian television host uncorked a bottle of champagne and toasted the death of Queen Elizabeth II live on air on Thursday — happily declaring that “the old b–ch has died.”

Santiago Cúneo, a Buenos Aires-based politician and journalist, was hosting a TV show when Buckingham Palace announced the passing of the 96-year-old monarch.

In a clip of his show that went viral online, Cúneo is seen surrounded by white and blue balloons representing the colors of Argentina’s flag.

Keep reading…