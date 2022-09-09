Via WVNSTV:

UVALDE, Texas (KETK/NEXSTAR) — Police in Uvalde, Texas, are investigating a reported gang-related shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday night, where police say two people were injured. The Texas city has remained in international headlines since May 24, when 21 people — including 19 children — were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School.

According to a Facebook statement on Thursday, officers responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. Uvalde police say two juveniles were injured and are being treated at San Antonio hospitals, though their condition is currently unknown.

