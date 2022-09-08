UPDATE: As many as six, but possibly as few as two people, have been shot in Uvalde's downtown Memorial Park, Sen. Roland Gutierrez confirms, an epicenter of grief after the May 24th shooting. Police are looking for a shooter, who is not thought to have used an assault rifle. https://t.co/bHF7DomZN7

Awful. This town really needs a break.

Via KVUE:

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening.

Officials have not specified the conditions of those victims.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez says they are looking for two suspects who are unidentified at this time.

