Via The Epoch Times:

Former White House aide Peter Navarro said bad personnel choices doomed the Trump administration.

“I call it the Achilles’ heel of the boss. I love the boss despite these bad personnel. He’s the best president we’ve ever had,” Navarro said, referring to Donald Trump, during a recent interview on the “Capitol Report” program on NTD, a sister media outlet of The Epoch Times.

He added that Trump’s 2020 presidential election campaign must not be the “prologue” of a potential 2024 run for the presidency.

Navarro was sharing what he wrote in his new book, “Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win,” which is set to be published on Sept. 20.

