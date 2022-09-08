Via Washington Examiner:

A majority of voters, including a third of Democrats, support efforts to impeach unpopular President Joe Biden, the latest president to face the nation’s harshest criticism.

In a new Rasmussen Reports survey, voters by a margin of 52%-42% support impeachment. That includes 77% of Republicans, 50% of independents, and 32% of Democrats.

But in a related question about Republican promises to make good on impeachment threats, expectations for action are down on the chances the GOP will follow through.

Rasmussen found that 47% believe it is likely that the Republicans in the House will vote to impeach versus 43% that don’t. A third of Republicans said it was unlikely that the GOP would vote to impeach.

