Via Daily Caller:

The White House has allegedly been upset with CNN over its recent coverage of President Joe Biden and his administration.

The White House had disdain for their reporting of Biden’s speech Sept. 1 in front of Independence Hall where the president attacked “MAGA [Make America Great Again] Republicans” as a threat to American democracy, according to Politico. The administration was specifically upset about the network’s focus on the optics of the speech, most notably the blood red background, according to Politico, which cites an individual with knowledge of the situation.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar condemned the appearance of two Marines who stood in the background during Biden’s speech. She said the military is supposed to be apolitical and their presence during a political speech is “wrong.” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates hit back at her remark, saying the speech was apolitical.

