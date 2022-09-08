Via Daily Wire:

More than half of those who consume news from legacy media outlets CNN and MSNBC believe Hispanics are becoming more conservative at the ballot box because they are soaking up “disinformation,” even as those same viewers buy into false narratives, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted between August 22-25 by WPA Intelligence, asked 1,000 participants what they think is contributing to the Hispanic trend toward Republicans. Fifty-seven percent of MSNBC viewers said the spread of “disinformation” was causing Hispanics to vote conservative, while 54% of CNN viewers came to the same conclusion. Another 16% of MSNBC respondents and one-fifth of CNN respondents said Hispanics have “internalized racism” and a “desire to fit into white society,” causing them to lean Republican. […]

A further breakdown of the survey showed that 61% of Biden voters and 60% of white Democrats believe Hispanics are being duped into voting Republican. Only around 30% of Biden voters and white Democrats think more Hispanics are leaning Right because they are actually socially conservative.