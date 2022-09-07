Via MSN:

Baltimore is the latest U.S. city to experience problems with its main water system after E. coli was found in the water supply.

Baltimore officials are encouraging residents to boil water used for drinking or cooking after the E. coli bacteria was detected in some of the samples.

The city Department of Public Works (DPW) released a series of tweets and then a news release on Monday, informing residents that the bacteria, which is often spread during contact with feces, had been found in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods.

Bottled water is being distributed this week at specific locations with a limit of three gallons per family.

