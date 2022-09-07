Via Rolling Stone:

POLITICO’S PARENT COMPANY Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner emailed his top executives shortly before the 2020 election to ask if any of them would “want to get together for an hour in the morning on November 3 and pray that Donald Trump will again become President of the United States of America,” according to an email obtained by The Washington Post.

When asked about the email by the Post, Döpfner initially denied its existence, then admitted it was him who wrote it after he was shown the message. However, Döpfner maintains that the statement was flippant and likely sent as “as an ironic, provocative statement in the circle of people that hate Donald Trump.” Döpfner does not consider himself a Trump supporter, but lauded the former president as having had the most accomplished administration in the last 50 years in his email.

