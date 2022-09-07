We all know you have to stake them – neck cutting does nada.

Via ADN:

Archaeologists in Poland found the remains of a supposed female “vampire” buried with a sickle over her throat to keep her from leaving the grave.

“The sickle was not laid flat but placed on the neck in such a way that if the deceased had tried to get up most likely the head would have been cut off or injured,” Professor Dariusz Poliński from the Nicholas Copernicus University explained to Metro.co.uk.

The spooky repose was found at an archaeological dig at a 17th century medieval cemetery in Pien, a village in southeast Poland.

