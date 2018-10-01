Via Fox News:

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton accused former President Trump of leading a “seditious conspiracy” against the United States government.

During an interview with CBS News, Clinton was asked about her takeaways from the ongoing January 6 House Select Committee and Trump’s actions leading up to and during the riot on Capitol Hill.

“I would not be honest if I didn’t say I think there was a seditious conspiracy against the government of the United States, and that’s a crime,” Clinton said in the exchange released Tuesday.