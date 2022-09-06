Some might say she has an obsession…

Via People:

Politics keep Jennifer Lawrence up at night.

The Oscar winner discussed her political views and activism in a new cover story for Vogue’s October issue. While explaining how the 2016 election caused tension among her Kentucky family, Lawrence, 32, also told the magazine she’s had recurring nightmares about controversial Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, per Vogue.

Now, she said, “I can’t f— with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

Speaking of former President Donald Trump’s win over Democrat Hillary Clinton, Lawrence said, “It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.’ ”

